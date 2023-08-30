Watch: Mamata Banerjee At Amitabh Bachchan's Home - Aishwarya And Others Spotted

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits Amitabh Bachchan and his family

There was more than one reason to celebrate at the Bachchan household today. Besides the Rakhi festival, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his family were visited by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at their house in Jalsa in Mumbai's Juhu. In the pictures that have emerged, we can see Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya assemble at the house's entrance to welcome the Chief Minister as she stepped out of her car. In the pictures, everyone can be seen dressed in their traditional best.

As per PTI, Amitabh Bachchan had invited the Chief Minister over for tea during her visit to Mumbai to attend the third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the day:

The Bachchans were joined by the Don star's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the occasion. After spending some quality some with the Bachchan family, the CM also posed with them for some pictures.

The Paa star and Mamata Banerjee had earlier crossed paths at the inaugural function of last year's Kolkata International Film Festival, where the CM demanded that he be accorded the country's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema.

"Although not officially, from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time," the CM was quoted saying by PTI.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in an upcoming pan-India film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.