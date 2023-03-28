Turns Out, Amitabh Bachchan Won First Best Actor Award In School. Read His Post

Big B posted this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most celebrated actors in the history of Indian cinema. The actor has proved his mettle as a performer in several movies over the last five decades but it appears that Big B's flair for acting began much before his big-screen debut. In his latest blog, the actor has shared the details of an award he won for acting in school. Sharing a photo of his name listed as the winner, the superstar wrote, “Dramatis Personae…yours truly in the Sherwood magazine and the contribution from Ef (extended family, his fans) of the winning of the Cup for best actor: the Kendal Cup, for best actor, Sherwood 1957 for Nikolai Gogol's Government Inspector, where I played the Mayor and where Ma and Babuji had come for the Founder's Week to witness it at the school hall – Milman Hall.” He added, “Hollywood made a film of the play calling it Inspector General, and Danny Kaye, an exceptional talent, played the main role.”

Sharing further details of his school days, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan had also donated a cup to honour the best actor in Hindi plays. He wrote, “Also then was announced the best actor for the Hindi play, a cup donated by Babuji…calling it the Bachchan Paatr. Paatr is cup in Hindi – the first of its kind in Sherwood. The play was the ‘Bishop's Candlesticks'.

Amitabh Bachchan added, “Kendal Cup was donated by Geoffrey Kendal, the leader of the theatre group called the Shakespearana – they played the Bard's plays all over the country. He was the father of Jennifer Kendal, wife to Shashi Kapoor. So much so long ago and so much in remembrance. My love and the night of good rest.”

You can read Amitabh Bachchan's blog here.

Speaking of awards, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post congratulating his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan for all the awards he has won recently. Sharing details, he wrote, “My son, my pride, so so proud of your achievements. Silently without any noise, you made the loudest noise," The caption attached to the clip features Abhishek at an award function as well as him cheering for his team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Meanwhile, the 80-year-old actor is currently recovering from an injury he sustained on the sets of Project K earlier this month. Despite the injury, the actor returned to work last week. Sharing updates, Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog, “So despite the inconvenience of a damaged body there must be desire and effort to repair which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family) and well-wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love."

On March 5, the actor revealed through his blog that he has been injured during the filming of an action scene for Project K and that it would take weeks for him to recover completely. Sharing the news, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured - rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, cancelled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest [has] been advocated. Yes, it's painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks, they say, before some normalisation will occur. Some medication also for pain.”

Project K is headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.