Amitabh Bachchan, Recovered From COVID-19, Replants Old Gulmohar Tree At Home

Actor Amitabh Bachchan replanted a Gulmohar tree in the garden of his bungalow Prateeksha after the tree was uprooted due to the incessant heavy rains in Mumbai. The 77-year-old actor shared pictures on Instagram and revealed in the post that he first planted the Gulmohar tree in 1976 when he first got the bungalow and now, he replanted it on his mother Teji Bachchan's birth anniversary in her memory. Mr Bachchan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, replanted the tree in the presence of three people taking care of social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the post, "This large 'Gulmohar' tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976... the recent storm brought it down but yesterday, on my mother's birthday (August 12), I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name at the same spot." Big B also shared a couplet from a poem composed by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus in July and he returned home after making full recovery on August 3. The actor's son Abhishek, who was hospitalised on the same day, also returned home on August 10. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter also tested positive for the coronavirus and they have recovered.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Amazon Prime movie Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Mr Bachchan's work-in-progress project is the upcoming season of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.