Amitabh Bachchan's Fond Memories From The Shoot Of Ajooba: 'Personal Designer, Leather Jacket'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (Courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday recalled shooting for the 1991 action drama Ajooba. Big B shared a still from the film on his Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen striking a stylish pose while preparing for the scene.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "... personal designer leather jacket, leather trousers, turtle neck, tinted Aviators ..RUSSIA 1990 .. !!!But still prepping for the scene , script in hand At shoot for AJOOBA .. 1990 'sRUSSIA !!!"

As soon as he posted, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "My childhood fantasy film sir ! Loved it."

Another commented, "Priceless picture #oldisgold."

Ajooba directed and produced by Shashi Kapoor was also co-directed by Soviet filmmaker Gennady Vasilyev and starred Amitabh, Amrish Puri, Rishi Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. Loosely based on Arabic folklore, the film had Amitabh portraying the role of Ajooba, who is always willing to help the people of the fictional kingdom, Baharistan.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was recently seen in the action thriller film Ganapath: A Hero is Born alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Megastars of Indian cinema Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite after 33 long years in the upcoming film Thalaivar 170. The actors wrapped up the Mumbai schedule of the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Lyca Productions shared a picture from the sets of the film and announced the schedule wrap. They captioned the post, "When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years! #Thalaivar170 is gonna be double dose of legends! @rajinikanth @SrBachchan Done with MUMBAI Schedule."

In the picture, Amitabh could be seen sitting on a chair looking at the mobile screen with a bandage on his hand. The Robot actor, on the other hand, is seen standing close to him and looking at the screen. Thalaivar 170 is being directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras. Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film.

Apart from that, he also has a sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD and a courtroom drama film Section 84 at his hand.

