Amitabh Bachchan Posts Tribute To Pandhari Juker: 'My Very First Make-Up Was Done By Him'

Amitabh's tweet read: "He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them, but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him"

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Tribute To Pandhari Juker: 'My Very First Make-Up Was Done By Him'

Amitabh Bachchan with Pandhari Juker. (courtesy: SrBachchan)

Highlights

  • Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Pandhari Juker's death
  • He wrote, "Pioneer, iconic make-up artist of film industry"
  • Abhishek and Madhuri also paid tribute to Pandhari Juker on Tuesday
New Delhi:

Pandhari Juker, who was a celebrated make-up artist in the film industry, died on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to Pandhari Juker on Twitter and revealed that his "first make-up was done by him." Describing Pandhari Juker as a "pioneer" make-up artist, Amitabh tweeted: "Pandhari Juker, passes away, prayers, condolences. Pioneer, iconic make-up artist of film industry. Trained all the prominent make-up artists of today. Brilliant, professional and the most endearing personality. My very first make-up was done by him." In a separate tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Pandhari Juker, no more. The master, the icon, the ultimate make-up artist passes away. He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them, but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him. Prayers."

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:

Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted about Pandhari Juker's death on Tuesday. He wrote, "RIP Pandhari dada. The godfather of make-up in the industry. Was blessed that I, at least got to sit on his make-up chair just once. It was an honour and a dream. He'll make the heavens look even more beautiful now. Condolences and prayers to his family and students."

Actress Madhuri Dixit also mourned Pandhari Juker and tweeted saying: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Pandhari dada, who has worked with everyone from Meena Kumari to Madhubala to today. I have very fond memories of him working together in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and many more. He made everyone look beautiful and elegant on screen. May soul rest in peace."

Pandhari Juker worked with several stars in films like Silsila, Dastaan, Chitralekha and many more.

Comments
Amitabh Bachchanpandhari juker

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com