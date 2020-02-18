Amitabh Bachchan Posts Tribute To Pandhari Juker: 'My Very First Make-Up Was Done By Him'

Amitabh Bachchan with Pandhari Juker. (courtesy: SrBachchan)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Pandhari Juker's death

He wrote, "Pioneer, iconic make-up artist of film industry"

Abhishek and Madhuri also paid tribute to Pandhari Juker on Tuesday

Pandhari Juker, who was a celebrated make-up artist in the film industry, died on Monday. Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to Pandhari Juker on Twitter and revealed that his "first make-up was done by him." Describing Pandhari Juker as a "pioneer" make-up artist, Amitabh tweeted: "Pandhari Juker, passes away, prayers, condolences. Pioneer, iconic make-up artist of film industry. Trained all the prominent make-up artists of today. Brilliant, professional and the most endearing personality. My very first make-up was done by him." In a separate tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Pandhari Juker, no more. The master, the icon, the ultimate make-up artist passes away. He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them, but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him. Prayers."

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan tweeted:

T 3445 - Pandhari Juker , passes away, prayers, condolences .. ..

pioneer, iconic make up Artist, of Film Industry .. trained all the prominent makeup artists of today .. brilliant, professional and a most endearing personality .. my very first make up was done by him pic.twitter.com/skLeF0MWKM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2020

T 3445 - Pandhari Juker .. no more .. the Master, the Icon, the Ultimate make up artist .. passes away ..

He touched hundreds of faces and enhanced them .. but it was the hundreds of hearts that he touched that endeared us to him ..

Prayers .. pic.twitter.com/zOk6Jx24DW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted about Pandhari Juker's death on Tuesday. He wrote, "RIP Pandhari dada. The godfather of make-up in the industry. Was blessed that I, at least got to sit on his make-up chair just once. It was an honour and a dream. He'll make the heavens look even more beautiful now. Condolences and prayers to his family and students."

RIP Pandhari Dada. The Godfather of make-up in the industry. Was blessed that I, at least got to sit on his make-up chair just once. It was an honour and a dream. He'll make the heavens look even more beautiful now. Condolences and prayers to his family and students. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 18, 2020

Actress Madhuri Dixit also mourned Pandhari Juker and tweeted saying: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Pandhari dada, who has worked with everyone from Meena Kumari to Madhubala to today. I have very fond memories of him working together in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and many more. He made everyone look beautiful and elegant on screen. May soul rest in peace."

Saddened to hear of the passing of Pandhari Dada, who has worked with everyone from Meena kumari to Madhubala to today. I have very fond memories of him working together in Tezaab, Ram Lakhan & many more. He made everyone look beautiful & elegant on screen. May soul rest in peace — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 18, 2020

Pandhari Juker worked with several stars in films like Silsila, Dastaan, Chitralekha and many more.