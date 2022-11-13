Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To Mr Natwarlal Director Rakesh Sharma: 'One By One They All Leave'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan remembered the late director Rakesh Sharma, who is known for his films such as Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana, Khoon Pasina and many more. The filmmaker Rakesh Kumar, 81, reportedly died on November 10. The megastar, on Saturday, shared an emotional note in his official blog. He wrote, "But morose is the day... for another colleague has left us and me in particular... Rakesh Sharma, first AD to Prakash Mehra on 'Zanjeer'... then independent director for other PM ( Prakash Mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country ) films... and singularly - Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , etc al .. and such great camaraderie on sets and else where, socially, during events and Holi... One by one they all leave."

Amitabh Bachchan added that people like Rakesh Sharma "leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget." "But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget... his sense of screen play and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana... his complete faith in his worth... and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety..." he wrote.

Calling Rakesh Sharma, the "most affable and kind-hearted human," Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "A most affable and kind-hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced...!

The megastar continued that he won't be able to go to his funeral, "No, I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh!"

He concluded the note with these words, "You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered...! Sad news percolates on some other near and dear too... but life challenges each hour and you get up bruised and damaged to brush off the injuries and walk... then canter... and finally run... !! I have no heart to design any other with pictures, so shall leave that for another day..."

As per a report in Times of India, Rakesh Sharma's family is organising a prayer meeting today (November 13) in Mumbai.