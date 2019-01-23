Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Jeetendra And Others Attend Lyricist Sameer Anjaan's Daughter's Wedding Reception. See Pics

Jaya Bachchan, Sameer and Amitabh Bachchan at the wedding reception.

Highlights Javed Akhtar, Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik also attended Anil Kapoor was also present at the reception Himesh Reshammiya arrived with his wife Sonia

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan led the celeb roll call at lyricist Sameer Anjaan's daughter Suchita's wedding reception, which was hosted at Tuesday night in Mumbai. Jaya Bachchan, dressed in a pink saree, while Mr Bachchan in a kurta pyjama set, were photographed arriving at the reception. Besides the Bachchans, veteran actors Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor also attended the reception. That's not it, the guest list also comprised several members of the Indian music industry, which included lyricist Javed Akhtar, singer Sonu Nigam, Himesh Reshammiya and his wife Sonia among others.

Here are the pictures from last night:

Jaya Bachchan with Sameer and Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan with Sameer and Amitabh Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan and Big B happily posed with the host Sameer Anjaan. Jaya Bachchan and Big B happily posed with the host Sameer Anjaan.

Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor opted for classic black outfits for the evening.

Sameer Anjaan with Jeetendra. Sameer Anjaan with Jeetendra.

Anil Kapoor at the reception. Anil Kapoor at the reception.

Meanwhile, here's a family photograph of the bride along with her father Sameer, her mother Anita Pandey and the groom.

Suchita with her parents and her groom. Suchita with her parents and her groom.

Most of the singers showed up with their respective partners. Bappi Lahiri came with his wife Chitrani Lahiri, Udit Narayan was accompanied by wife Deepa Narayan Jha and so was Anu Malik, who attended the reception with his wife Anju. Himesh Reshammiya's plus one for the evening was his wife Sonia, whom he married in May last year.

Bappi Lahiri with Chitrani Lahiri. Bappi Lahiri with Chitrani Lahiri.

Anu Malika with wife Anju. Anu Malika with wife Anju.

Himesh Reshammiya with Sonia. Himesh Reshammiya with Sonia.

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, singer Sonu Nigam and composer Wajid Khan came solo.

Javed Akhtar at the reception. Javed Akhtar at the reception.

Sonu Nigam also received an invite. Sonu Nigam also received an invite.

Wajid Khan came solo. Wajid Khan came solo.

Sameer Anjaan is a Filmfare Award winning lyricist, who is best-known for writing songs for films such as Aashiqui, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Beta and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others. His last project was the 2018 film Baazaar starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.