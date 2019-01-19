'Forget The #10YearChallenge!' Anil Kapoor Challenge Is All You Need To See Today

Anil Kapoor in Ram Lakhan(R), Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (L). (Image courtesy: YouTube)

For anyone who has seen the #AKChallenge aka Anil Kapoor Challenge would agree that it is arguably the coolest thing on the Internet today. Well, for those who don't know, Anil Kapoor's daughter Sonam Kapoor can be credited for starting the Anil Kapoor Challenge. While other Bollywood starts were busy posting their before-and-after pictures on social media, Sonam shared an infographic that perfectly encapsulates the essence of her father's evergreen persona. The infographic roadmap traces Anil Kapoor's journey from 1989 to 2019. The picture comprises stills from Anil Kapoor's 1989 film Ram Lakhan, his 1999 film Taal, the 2009 film Slumdog Millionaire and his upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which will release this year. "40 years and counting... Looking back, moving forward. On to the next decade," read the caption on Sonam 's post.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Few hours later, Anil Kapoor modified Sonam's post by adding gifs from his film's stills to the post and shared it on his Instagram profile."Forget the #10YearChallenge, take the #AKChallenge," wrote Anil Kapoor.

Earlier this week, Sonam Kapoor shared a ten-year-old photograph juxtaposed with a recent one. The actress shared a picture from the 2009 film Delhi 6 and another photograph from her upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Sonam asked her Instafam: "Do you think I got dad's genes?"

This is what we are talking about:

Anil Kapoor clocked 35 years in Bollywood last year. In a career span of over 35 years, the actor has delivered many hits such as Ram Lakhan, Mr India, Laadla, Beta and Nayak, to name a few.

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which he will be seen playing Sonam's father on screen. He also has Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal and Karan Johar's Takht in the pipeline.