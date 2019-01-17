Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Madhuri Dixit And Others Post Wishes On Javed Akhtar's Birthday

Farhan Akhtar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: FarOutAkhtar)

Highlights Farhan Akhtar turned 74 on Thursday Anil Kapoor referred to Javed Akhtar as a "magician" in his tweet Madhuri Dixit shared an excerpt from Mr Akhtar's poem

As Javed Akhtar turned 74 on Thursday, Mr Akhtar's family members and Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes on social media to wish the veteran lyricist on his special day. On Mr Akhtar's birthday, stars like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and others have posted their messages on Twitter. Needless to say, Javed Akhtar's family members also extended their warm wishes. Farhan Akhtar shared a grey scale picture of his father on his Instagram story and Twitter and he wrote: "Happy Birthday Pa." Veteran actress and Javed Akhtar's wife Shabana Azmi tweeted: "Aaj hamare liye bahut mubarak din hai. Aaj Javed Akhtar ki salgirah hai."

Aaj hamare liye bahut mubarak din hai.@Javedakhtarjadu ki salgirah hai aur @babaazmi ki Hindi film #Mee Raqsam ka muhurat hai #Mijwan mein. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 17, 2019

Madhuri Dixit shared an excerpt from one of Javed Akhtar's poems on her Twitter account and accompanied it along with a caption that read, "One of the many beautiful poems by Javed Akhtar ji Happy birthday sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead. Wishing you the best of health and happiness ."

One of the many beautiful poems by @Javedakhtarjadu ji! Happy birthday sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead. Wishing you the best of health & happiness pic.twitter.com/aALPQhwLyC — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 17, 2019

In his post, Anil Kapoor addressed Javed Akhtar as a "magician" and tweeted: "He's a magician. Every time he puts pen to paper, his words come to life and dance with our souls! Wish you a very happy birthday Javed Akhtar saab! I said it then and I want to say it now, you were magnificent on stage at Raag Shayari."

He's a magician...Everytime he puts pen to paper, his words come to life & dance with our souls! Wish you a very happy birthday @Javedakhtarjadu saab! I said it then and I want to say it now, you were magnificent on stage at #RaagShayari! pic.twitter.com/jyuYDCJwGr — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 17, 2019

Javed Akhtar has been a part of the Indian film industry for over five decades. He is best-known for writing songs for films such as Silsila, 1942: A Love Story, Veer-Zaara, Main Hoon Na and Jodhaa Akbar among others.