Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Abhishek After His Team Wins Pro Kabaddi League: 'You Bore Brunt Of Bias...'

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: bachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan often drops posts appreciating his son Abhishek Bachchan. Speaking of which, the megastar dropped tweets after Abhishek's team Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League. In one of the tweets, he also mentioned how Dasvi actor has been working "silently amid biased criticism". Replying to Kookie Gulati's congratulatory post, he wrote, "Silently you worked your destined way, Never did you let your determination stray; You bore the brunt of bias thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught!!!! You are a Champion Abhishek ! and you will remain a Champion always .. @juniorbachchan."

On Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Champions Champions Champions... !!!! Jaipur Pink Panthes Champions. Abhishek you are a Champion !! You Play Silently, with dedication and resolve, amidst biased criticism .. And Then You Win... !!! So so proud of you ..."

Here have a look at both tweets:

Silently you worked your destined way ,

Never did you let your determination stray ;

You bore the brunt of bias thought ,

And quietly brought all of them to naught !!!!



You are a CHAMPION Abhishek !

and you will remain a CHAMPION always ..

💪 💪💪@juniorbachchanhttps://t.co/hcOg0qMQE0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 18, 2022

T 4499 - CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS CHAMPIONS .. !!!!

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS CHAMPIONS 🏆 🥇 🏅



Abhishek you are a CHAMPION !!

YOU PLAY SILENTLY, with dedication and resolve, amidst biast criticism ..

AND THEN YOU WIN .. !!!

So so proud of you .. 👏 🥰 💛 🥲 ✌️ ❤️ 👏 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ezgA0fR7Pm — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 17, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan often gets trolled on social media, but the actor always manages to answer the trolls in his own witty way.

Meanwhile, Abhishek's team Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League for the second time. The actor shared many pictures with his team on Instagram and wrote a long note that read, "So proud of this team. They've quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off.... But they had confidence in themselves. That's the way to do it!!! it's taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I'm so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination.... The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way!"

Here have a look:

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi and received garnered immense praise for his performance in the movie.