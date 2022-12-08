Abhishek Bachchan Visits The Kashi Vishwanath Temple In Varanasi. See Pics

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan has shared pictures from his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. In the images, the actor is seen offering prayers. The side note attached to the pics read, “Har har Mahadev.” The photos have created a buzz on social media. Abhishek's industry colleagues and fans have flooded the comments section with red hearts and folded hands emojis. Actor Sonu Sood was among the first to drop a comment under the post. He picked a folded hands emoji. Abhishek and Sonu Sood have shared the screen space in Farah Khan's Happy New Year. Actor Rohit Bose Roy too dropped a folded hands emoji.

Before this, Abhishek Bachchan was busy celebrating his “music partner” Navya Naveli Nanda's birthday. To mark the special day, the actor picked a beautiful throwback featuring himself and his niece. Here, the two are sharing a warm hug. Along with the picture, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday to my music partner. Love you, Navya Naveli Nanda.”

Abhishek Bachchan wrote an equally adorable note on his daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Sharing a cute picture of his “little princess,” the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest.”

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor was praised for his role in the show. Thanking everyone for all the love, the actor wrote, “J and Avinash have been a part of my life over the past 4 years. A great and unforgettable journey. Exhausting, and challenging but so so rewarding. I've loved sharing them with you all. Thank you so much for the immense love you are showing to #breatheintotheshadows. It means the world to us- the team. On behalf of all my co-actors, technicians, writers, production and everyone associated with the show…Thank you!”

Abhishek Bachchan is known for working in films like Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Paa, Yuva, Sarkar, Dostana, and Delhi 6 among others.