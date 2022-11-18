Abhishek Bachchan On 'Challenging But Rewarding' Breathe: Into The Shadows Journey

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan has been basking in all the love coming his way for his role in the latest season of the web seriesBreathe: Into The Shadows. Abhishek Bachchan's role as Dr Avinash Sabharwal/ J has impressed the audience. The compliments have also reached the actor, who on Friday shared a warm gratitude note on Instagram. Addressing his fans, Abhishek Bachchan said, “J and Avinash have been a part of my life over the past 4 years. A great and unforgettable journey. Exhausting, and challenging but so so rewarding. I've loved sharing them with you all. Thank you so much for the immense love you are showing to #breatheintotheshadows. It means the world to us- the team. On behalf of all my co-actors, technicians, writers, production and everyone associated with the show…Thank you!"

Abhishek Bachchan also went on to compliment the director Mayank Sharma as well as the producers of the show. He wrote, “A special mention to Mayank Sharma my director and Vikramix my producer and the co-creators of Breathe. And also to Bharathwaaj Subbu our magician behind the camera for these wonderful images.”

Abhishek Bachchan co-star Amit Sadh replied with a happy emoji. Actress Nimrat Kaur responded with fire emojis. Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur have shared the screenspace in Dasvi.

A few days ago, Abhishek Bachchan shared a poster of the show that depicts the duality of his role and wrote, “Two sides of the same coin.” In response, Abhishek's father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan said, “You are brilliant and shall ever be.”

Reviewing the series, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Season 2 plays out in the manner of a routine revenge drama. The befuddling psycho-babble of Season 1 gives way to a more straightforward good-versus-evil confrontation that pans out in the context of the protagonist's moral duality as well as in the real world where law enforcers are out to nab the deviant….Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher, reprising their Season 1 roles, do all that they can to give the show the impetus it sorely needs.”





You can watch Breathe: Into The Shadows on Amazon Prime Video.