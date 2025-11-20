Amid Wedding Rumours, Smriti Mandhana Confirms Engagement To Palash Muchhal, Flaunts Ring

Smriti Mandhana has finally put an end to weeks of speculation, choosing a light-hearted and memorable way to confirm her engagement to music composer Palash Muchhal.

The Indian batter and World Cup winner shared the news through a playful Instagram reel, instantly sparking celebrations across social media.

The video, set to the nostalgic Bollywood track Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), features Mandhana dancing with her teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy. What began as a fun, neatly choreographed routine quickly turned into a major personal announcement.

In the final frames, Mandhana lifted her hand towards the camera, flashing a sparkling engagement ring.

Muchhal, too, had dropped hints in the past. At an event in Indore in October, he had teased reporters by saying Mandhana would soon become the "daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say." While he refrained from giving a direct confirmation back then, his remark had immediately ignited conversations around their relationship.

Rumours about Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's relationship had been circulating for months, fuelled by public appearances, social media posts, and Muchhal's teasing quip about the India star becoming Indore's "daughter-in-law". With the engagement now officially confirmed, the couple's supporters are eagerly awaiting further celebrations and possibly, a wedding announcement in the near future.

