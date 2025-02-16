Amid Wedding Rumours, Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Spotted At Delhi Airport

Kriti Sanon is rumoured to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia. Though the couple has not made it official, pictures and videos of their outings frequently surface on social media.

On Saturday, Kriti and Kabir were spotted at the Delhi airport. The actress is reportedly in town to meet Kabir's parents, fueling speculations about their wedding.

In a video shared by a pap account, the couple was seen exiting the airport.

Kriti kept it casual in a pair of loose jeans, a white t-shirt and a black leather jacket, while Kabir looked dapper in a casual black tee and denim. Kriti also covered her face with a black mask.

Last week, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai.

As they exited the restaurant, the couple pulled off a classic Bollywood-style move—quickly splitting up to avoid attention. Kriti walked in one direction, while Kabir took the other. In the end, they got into the same car.

At their dinner date, Kriti looked chic in an all-denim look, while Kabir kept it effortless in a casual t-shirt, pants, and sweatshirt combo.

Last year, Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia were spotted celebrating Christmas together in Dubai. A viral video captured the two dancing to Kya Hua Tera Vaada while Stebin Ben performed live.

The rumoured couple seemed to be completely lost in the moment.

Kriti's sister, Nupur Sanon, was also part of the celebration. Adding to the excitement, MS Dhoni joined in and made the night even more special as they all danced together.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Netflix Film Do Patti. The Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial also featured Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles.