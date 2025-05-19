Amid Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Rumours, Director Raj Nidimoru's Wife Shares Another Cryptic Post: "Create Good <i>Karma</i>"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are rumored to be dating. No official confirmation has been made regarding their relationship status. Raj's wife, Shhyamali De, shared cryptic social media posts recently.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Citadel director Raj Nidimoru are rumoured to be in a relationship. Though the couple haven't confirmed or denied the rumours, their 'loaded' social media posts do all the talking. Meanwhile, Raj Nidimoru's wife Shhyamali De shared another cryptic post on her Instagram Stories over the weekend, prompting speculation from the Internet.

Shhyamali De wrote, "Create good karma. Help people and treat people fairly," which had the Internet buzzing. This is not the first time Shhyamali De has shared a post on her Instagram Stories.

Last week, she wrote on social media, "I send blessings and love to everyone who thinks of me, sees me, hears me, hears of me, speaks to me, speaks of me, reads of me, writes of me and meets me today."

The posts became viral in no time and the Internet assumed that she took a subtle dig at Raj and Samantha's rumoured relationship.

Raj and Samantha's rumoured romance also put Raj's married life under the scanner. There's no confirmation if he's still married to Shhyamali De or they are separated.

Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De are tight-lipped about their marital status. Reports suggest, they had parted ways in 2022 but there's no official confirmation about it.

Rumours of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's dating began when Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account (Februray 1). For the unversed, Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs.

In one click, Samantha can be seen holding hands of Raj Nidimoru, adding fuel to their rumours of dating.

Last week, Samantha shared a bunch of pictures featuring the man of the moment, celebrating her maiden production Subham's journey.

Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya. They announced their divorce in 2021. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got married on December 4 last year in a traditional Telugu ceremony.

Raj Nidimoru AKA Raj of Raj-DK duo is popular for directing films like Shor In The City, Go Goa Gone. On OTTs, they created a genre of their own with shows like The Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, Farzi.