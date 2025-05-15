Amid Dating Rumours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Move In With Raj Nidimoru: Report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's dating rumours are not simmering down anytime soon. From public appearances to social media posts, the duo has become the talk of the town. Adding fuel to the speculations, Samantha and Raj are now reportedly planning to move in together.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction.”

The report added, “Raj got officially divorced from Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel. Meanwhile, reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He does not have a daughter, and the kid he was spotted with is his co-director Krishna Dk's daughter.”

ICYDK: Raj Nidimoru reportedly got married to Shhyamali De in 2015. The couple is also believed to share a daughter.

On Wednesday, May 14, Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again sparked dating rumours with Raj Nidimoru by uploading an Instagram post. The actress, who forayed into film production with her recently released movie Subham, penned a thank-you note for fans.

The carousel featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu sharing some candid moments with Raj Nidimoru. The album opened to the actress posing against the film banner with Raj by his side. In another frame, Samantha leaned on the director's shoulder for a selfie. They appeared to be inside an airplane.

Her side note read, "Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter!"

Raj Nidimoru is best known for directing the 2019 thriller series The Family Man, featuring Manoj Bajpayee. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a part of the show's second season.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also worked with Raj Nidimoru on the spy action-thriller web show Citadel: Honey Bunny. She will once again collaborate with the director alongside his partner DK in Family Man Season 3 and Rakht Brahmand.