Amid 'Rs 370 <i>Ki</i> Biryani' Row, Ranvir Shorey Defends Comedians: 'No Need To Turn Into A Lynch Mob'

The controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More's viral "Rs 370 biryani" stand-up clip continues to spark debate online, with actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ranvir Shorey now stepping in to defend comedians.

Ranvir Shorey Backs Comedians

Amid the backlash, Ranvir Shorey took to X and voiced his support for comedians.

"Stop outraging over comedy, India! A society that disrespects comedy and comedians slowly loses the ability to introspect. Jai comedy!" he wrote.

His post soon attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

One user criticised contemporary stand-up comedy and commented, "These idiots stand up comedy is not comedy sir comedy is charlie chaplin comedy is angoor comedy is chasme badoor comedy is golmaal these stand up ones are frustrated idiots in barb of comedy they do all sexist psycho acts and expressions."

Responding to the criticism, Shorey wrote, "Laugh on the jokes you like, and ignore the ones you don't! No need to turn into a lynch mob!"

Another user argued that public outrage can sometimes serve as a way for society to establish boundaries around acceptable humour.

The user commented, "Humor and Passive Aggression have a thin red line. When that line is breached, SM does outrage - Think of it as a phase of Social Norming. Indians are extremely tolerant of comedy. The average dinner table in Indian homes is the best example of it. However, it's time we draw our red lines about what's funny and what's aggression or perversion, packed as comedy."

Shorey, however, maintained that online outrage often goes beyond constructive criticism.

"No, online outrage over jokes and comedy has become a platform for attention seekers and seethers! Many of them anonymous. Regular folks just trying to have a good laugh are being targeted for nothing!" he replied.

The Controversy

The row began after a now-deleted clip from one of Pranit More's stand-up performances surfaced on social media. In the video, an audience member spoke about a recent date and suggested that because he had spent Rs 370 on a chicken biryani, he was entitled to something in return from the woman he had taken out.

The remark quickly triggered widespread criticism, with many social media users describing it as sexist and regressive. While some viewed it as a joke made within the context of a comedy show, others argued that it reflected a troubling mindset that links spending money on a date to expectations of reciprocation.

Several influencers, content creators, artists, and actors subsequently called out the show.