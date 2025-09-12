Amid Nepal Crisis, Manisha Koirala's Hindu Rashtra Old Viral Video Resurfaces

Manisha Koirala recently spoke out strongly against the violent police crackdown on young demonstrators in Nepal. Amid the growing political unrest, an old clip of Manisha Koirala calling "Nepal a Hindu Nation" has gone viral once again.

What's Happening

In the resurfaced video, Manisha Koirala calls Nepal a Hindu nation while also criticising its secular identity. The video has attracted attention on the Internet regarding Nepal's religious and political identities.

Emphasising how Nepal played a crucial role as a Hindu country, the actress said, "We were a Hindu Nation. And the only Hindu Nation, our best identity is that we are a Hindu Nation. And in our country, there has never been a fight over religion. There is no war here, no killing, and no fights. We were a peaceful Hindu Rashtra with no conflict. Why was it removed? I mean, it was made to feel like it was all a conspiracy. Unity would remove it completely and even destroy it by itself. Politicians have used the whole term government."

Manisha Koirala, who was born into a politically influential family in Biratnagar, Nepal, shared these views in an old interview from November 2022.

According to IANS, the old clip, which has once again taken the Internet by storm in light of the ongoing violent protests in Nepal, was recorded just ahead of Nepal's general elections on November 20, 2022.

Manisha Koirala supporting Hindu Rashtra, and suggesting how the leftist/communist and congress type democracy/govts destroying Nepal.. pic.twitter.com/Ve8drGvhkS — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 7, 2024

Background

Thousands of young Nepalis, largely from Generation Z, have been protesting in Kathmandu and other cities. They have been demanding that the government roll back its ban on popular social media platforms and take decisive action against corruption.

Authorities had given tech companies a week to register locally, appoint compliance officers, and establish a point of contact, following a Supreme Court directive issued last year. Officials maintain the move was meant to regulate digital platforms, citing concerns over online fraud and money laundering, issues that previously led to Telegram's suspension in July.

Protesters marched with national flags, singing the anthem and voicing anger over corruption and censorship. The demonstrations escalated when crowds swarmed parliament and set its entrance ablaze, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and eventually live ammunition.

Manisha Koirala's Post

She has been voicing her thoughts on the violent protests in her native country. Taking to Instagram, she condemned the events, calling it a "black day" for Nepal.

Manisha Koirala wrote on her Instagram handle, "आजको दिन नेपालका लागि कालो दिन हो - जब जनताको आवाज, भ्रष्टाचारविरुद्धको आक्रोश र न्यायको मागलाई गोलीले जवाफ दिइयो। (Today is a black day for Nepal - when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.)"

In A Nutshell

An old interview of Manisha Koirala has gone viral again, in which she talks about Nepal as a "Hindu Nation." This has left the Internet questioning Nepal's religious and political identities amid the growing political unrest in the country.

