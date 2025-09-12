Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Diljit Dosanjh For His Song In <i>The Ba***ds</i>: "<i>Ab</i> Aryan Famous <i>Ho Jayega</i>"

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's debut Netflix show, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, will be released on 18 September. Ahead of the release, the makers dropped a song titled "Tenu Ki Pata" from the show. The song has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh.

What's Happening

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Aryan Khan. In the video, Diljit is seen recording the song with zest. Aryan Khan is seen monitoring the recording and bonding with Diljit Dosanjh. He is also seen playing the guitar. He's also lent voice to the song Tenu Ki Pata.

At one point, Aryan is seen talking to Shah Rukh Khan over a video call with Diljit by his side. Shah Rukh Khan is heard complimenting Diljit, saying, "Ab Aryan famous ho jayega."

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji....you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn't trouble u too much. Love u."

The internet reacted to the video immediately. A fan wrote, "The Best collab." Another fan wrote, "Unexpected collaboration." Another fan wrote, "Singh and King at a time."

About The Show

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and was officially announced on 3 February 2025. The show is co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also share writing credits with Aryan. The show boasts an impressive cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa.

The trailer promises a roller-coaster ride filled with high-octane action, emotion, drama, and a high dose of swag. The series will feature cameos from the likes of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, and Ranveer Singh.

The series will be released on Netflix on 18 September.