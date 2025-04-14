Amid Divorce Rumours, Video Of Sunita Ahuja's "Zip It" Gesture To Paps Asking About Govinda's Absence Is Crazy Viral

Actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, made an appearance at a fashion event in Mumbai on Sunday where she was photographed by the media.

A video capturing her interaction with paps has since gone viral, drawing attention for her response to questions about her husband's whereabouts.

During the event, Sunita was posing with her son Harshvardhan when photographers inquired about Govinda's absence.

Sunita, who was attending to support her daughter Tina's runway appearance as a showstopper, responded to the question "Govinda sir kahan par hai [Where is Govinda sir]" with a gesture indicating they should be silent, while her son appeared visibly uncomfortable.

As the photographers persisted with questions about Govinda, Sunita departed from the stage, sarcastically asking if they wanted her home address to check on him. "Address de doon kya," she asked.

Earlier this year, Sunita and Govinda were the subject of separation rumours. Reports circulated that they had been living apart and had initiated divorce proceedings.

However, these claims were later addressed by their legal representative, who clarified that although Sunita had filed for divorce in the previous year, the couple had since resolved their differences.

ICYDK, it was reported in February that the couple was contemplating separation due to ongoing disagreements and lifestyle differences.

In a previous interview, Sunita had mentioned that she and Govinda live in separate houses. She also noted that she had celebrated her birthday alone for the past 12 years, which intensified speculation about marital troubles. Despite these rumours, Sunita firmly stated that "nothing could separate" her from Govinda.

Addressing the speculation directly, she explained, "Alag-alag rehte hain matlab jab unhone politics join kiya tha tab meri beti jawaan ho rahi thi, toh saare karyakarta ghar par aate the. Ab jawaan beti hai, hum hain, hum shorts pehen ke ghar mein ghoomte hain, toh isliye humne saamne office le liya tha. Humko, mujhe aur Govinda ko is duniya mein agar koi alag kar de, kisi ka mai ka laal toh saamne aa jaye. (We live separately because when Govinda joined politics, my daughter was growing up, and party workers would frequently visit our home. Since we would wear shorts and move around freely at home, we decided to get an office nearby. If anyone in this world dares to separate me and Govinda, let them come forward)."