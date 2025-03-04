Amid Divorce Rumours, Sunita Ahuja Kisses Govinda In Viral Video. Watch

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's marriage has become the talk of the town ever since the actor's wife revealed that she and her kids live separately from her husband. It led to speculation that they are heading for a divorce. Amid the chatter, a viral video is doing the rounds in which Sunita kisses Govinda.

In the viral video, Sunita and Govinda, along with their children Yashvardhan and Tina are celebrating. After Govinda feeds his wife a piece of cake, Sunita kisses him. The Internet was quick to point out that their children were taken aback at their mother's action.

Rumours of Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce began after the Bollywood wife stated in an interview that she and Govinda lived separately.

Earlier, in the Hindi Rush interview, Sunita Ahuja laughed when asked about Govinda's romantic side. "I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don't recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie," she complained.

Amidst these ongoing rumours, ETimes quoted a source as saying, "Sunita apparently had sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then."

Later, the actor's lawyer revealed Sunita had filed a divorce six months ago but the couple are back together now.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. However, the couple announced their wedding after welcoming their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Later, they had a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.