Bunnie Xo Addresses Jelly Roll Divorce Rumours, Confirms They’re "Still Having A Baby Together"

Bunnie Xo has opened up about her future with rapper and ex-husband Jelly Roll. While the couple is moving forward with a divorce, she revealed that they were still committed to having a baby together.



On the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, she acknowledged that the listeners deserved to know why the change was happening, where it was coming from and what next. "We're literally settling our divorce in like... We've done it in like, what? Three weeks? Two weeks?" the podcast host said, before adding, "We're still having a baby together."







"So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered. We're going to co-parent together. J is my best friend. Like, this isn't what you guys think this is. Nobody cheated on the other person. It's literally just we served our purpose for each other," she added.



Bunnie, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, further shared that some fans are focused on the couple's past, but their “future is so much more important and being happy and healthy and best friends through this is probably the biggest gift that we could have given each other.”



The podcast host also spoke about their IVF journey and the difficulties that came with it. “It was so hard on me that for the past year and a half, I became a shell of the person I was because I'm doing these IVF journeys. I'm fighting hard just to be able to produce enough eggs to make a baby with my husband, especially at my age,” said the 46-year-old.



“I've never talked about this, but Jay and I have lost four embryos. We've had three transfers, but we lost the two twins that we were gonna try to have, and then we lost the other two. And anybody that's going through that and has to deal with these miscarriages — it's gut-wrenching,” she added.



Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll got married at a Las Vegas chapel in 2016. After nearly 10 years, the rapper filed for a divorce from his wife in May 2026. The former couple is still planning to welcome a child via surrogate.