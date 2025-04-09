Amid Breakup Rumours, Tamannaah Dodges A Question About "Vijay"

Tamannaah was present at the trailer launch event of her Telugu film Odela 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dressed in a red suit, Tamannaah looked stunning as ever. At the event, a journalist asked her a cheeky question in an attempt to draw a reaction about her (ex) boyfriend Vijay Varma. Tamannaah, who was no mood to entertain the question, dodged it tactfully.

The journalist asked Tamannaah, "Aisi koi personality hai jiske upar aap tantra mantra ki vidya se uske upar Vijay haasil karna chahti hai?" (Is there any such personality over whom you want to achieve victory with the knowledge of Tantra Mantra?)

Tamannaah, with a smile on her face, retorted back: "Yeh to aap pe hi karna padega. Fir saare paparazzi mere mutthi mein hoga (I have to use it on you. Then the paparazzi would be in my control) What do you say? Karle? Sir pe hi karle? Then all the paparazzi will be listening to whatever I say."

In March, reports of Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's breakup emerged. A Pinkvilla report claimed the breakup hasn't affected their mutual friendship and respect for each other. "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules," a source close to the couple told Pinkvilla.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours when they were first spotted together at a New Year Eve party, back in 2023.

Finally, they made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah made her relationship public when she called Vijay Varma her "happy place" during an interview with Film Companion in 2024. Later, Vijay Varma also confessed his feelings for Tamannaah in several interviews last year.