<i>Naanum Rowdy Dhaan</i> Director Vignesh Shivan Deletes X Account Amid Nayanthara-Dhanush Feud

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account, reportedly due to backlash he faced on social media. The criticism came after his appearance in The Galatta Plus Mega Pan India Directors' Round Table 2024 -- a high-profile discussion featuring directors of pan-Indian films. According to reports, the internet has questioned Vignesh's inclusion in the round table, pointing out that his last release, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022), was not a pan-Indian project. Similarly, his upcoming film, Love Insurance Kompany, also does not fall into the pan-India category. The choice of guests, as well as the interviewer, for the roundtable, drew flak from sections of the audience.

Vignesh Shivan has not issued any statement regarding his decision to deactivate his X account, which occurred shortly after the interview aired. His Instagram account remains active still, and he has continued to share posts on the platform without addressing the X deactivation. The backlash against Vignesh coincides with another controversy involving his wife, superstar Nayanthara, and Tamil actor Dhanush. The dispute stems from Nayanthara's documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale.

In an open letter addressed to Dhanush, Nayanthara shared that Dhanush issued a legal notice against her. He objected the use of footage from their film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary. "A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this," she wrote in the letter. "Cinema, as we all know, is a fight for survival for people like me, a self-made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today." Click here to read all about it.