Advertisement

Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle Break Silence On Cheating Allegations: "Abstain From Spreading Rumours"

The case was registered in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle Break Silence On Cheating Allegations: "Abstain From Spreading Rumours"
Remo D'souza shared this image.
New Delhi:

After a dance troupe accused Remo D'Souza, his wife Lizelle and 5 others of allegedly defrauding them of ₹11.96 crore, the choreographer and his wife have responded to the allegations. They released a joint statement on Instagram on Sunday. The couple requested the public to refrain from spreading any rumours. They also thanked their family, friends, and fans for the support they have received during this difficult time. Their statement read, “It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It's disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts. We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far. We would like to thank our family, friends and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support. Love always Lizelle & Remo.”

Many celebrities showered support in the comments section. Bosco Martis said, “Respect,” and dropped a red heart and raised hands emoji. Actress Nilu Kohli wrote, “We love you. Actor Aamir Ali posted a red heart emoticon.

The case was registered in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday, based on a complaint by a 26-year-old dancer. The charges have been filed under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating, and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the complainant and his troupe were defrauded between 2018 and July 2024. 

After winning a television show, the dance troupe claimed that Remo D'Souza and others posed as the group's owners and received the prize money of ₹11.96 crore. According to an official, the other individuals named in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman and Ramesh Gupta.

On the work front, Remo D'Souza was last seen in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut Madgaon Express. In the movie, Remo made a special appearance as Dr. Danny.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Remo D'Souza, Fraud
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
AR Rahman Says He Doesn't Need To Prove Himself: "I Won An Oscar, But Now, Who Cares?"
Remo D'Souza, Wife Lizelle Break Silence On Cheating Allegations: "Abstain From Spreading Rumours"
Karwa Chauth 2024: Vikrant Massey Touches Wife Sheetal Thakur's Feet. See Pic
Next Article
Karwa Chauth 2024: Vikrant Massey Touches Wife Sheetal Thakur's Feet. See Pic
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com