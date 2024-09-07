Remo D'Souza Opens Up About His Heart Attack In 2020: "Salman Khan Was There Throughout"

Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza recently opened up about the terrifying heart attack he suffered in 2020 and how actor Salman Khan came to his aide. In a candid chat on Mashable India's podcast with Mukesh Chhabra, Remo recounted how the incident occurred while he was at the gym, “I felt uneasy after stretching and the pain just wouldn't go away. I started feeling nauseous, and my wife insisted we go to the hospital,” he said. Upon reaching Kokilaben Hospital, doctors informed him that he had suffered a major heart attack with 100 percent blockage.

“I was laughing because I couldn't understand how a fitness freak like me could have a heart attack.” The doctors, however, told him that his physical fitness was the only reason he had made it to the hospital on foot. “It was scary. May the lord not let anyone experience what I did,” he added.

The choreographer however said that Salman Khan was constantly on the phone with Lizelle, offering support from the moment Remo entered the operating room until he came out of the ICU. “Salman was there throughout. There's a reason why he is so loved. He has a golden heart.”

Remo D'Souza who began his career as a background dancer, is now a celebrated choreographer and filmmaker. He is known for his choreographing hit numbers for films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, to name a few.