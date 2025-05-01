Ameesha Patel Calls Out Inappropriate Behaviour During Public Events, Recalls An Incident During <i>Gadar</i> Shoot

Ameesha Patel is known for blockbusters like Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai and Gadar. Her film Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol on August 11, 2023, broke all box office records and she has been having a lot of media interactions since then.

In a recent interview with Filmy Mantra, Ameesha spoke about a shocking incident where she slapped men for inappropriate behaviour in extremely crowded places. She further revealed that this usually happens to women in overly crowded places.

She said, "Yeh aksar auraton ke saath hota hai, ladkiyon ke saath hota hai crowded places mein. Naa ki mein ek actor hu, naa ki kyunki mein public platform mein hu. Yeh hota hai kyunki hum ladkiyan hai, hum aurat hai." (This often happens to women and girls in crowded places-not because I'm an actor or on a public platform, but simply because we are women)."

Revealing more details of the horrific incident during the shooting of Gadar, Ameesha narrated how a crowd of 20,000 people had gotten together at a real train station. During one of the pivotal scenes in the film, the actress got herself embroiled in the chaos that unfolded.

While the actress was focused on her emotional scene, she recalled how she had sensed some inappropriate behaviour in the crowd. She was enraged as she immediately called it out and asked the film crew to take action. She further added that after that the director ensured complete safety on set and police protection was also provided.

Ameesha further revealed the discomfort that she has experienced at multiple public events, but how she has never hesitated to hit back when needed.

She said, "I have turned them down and slapped them. I think every woman should because protecting yourself is your birthright. Anybody be it a stranger, family member, or friend; if a woman is touched inappropriately, she should give it back."