Amar Upadhyay, Smriti Irani's <i>Kyunki</i> Husband, Reveals What Meeting 'The Big Politician' Was Like

Loyal Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans are waiting with bated breath for the reboot series to premiere tonight at 10:30 PM on Star Plus. Everyone's favourite Mihir and Tulsi Virani, played by Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani respectively, are reprising their roles, which makes it all the more exciting.

Smriti Irani had become a household name with her role as Tulsi Virani, which connected with the audience. Amar Upadhyay spoke about how she went on to become a huge politician, but to him, she was still his co-star.

What's Happening

Amar Upadhyay told NDTV, "Tulsi is a very strong personality on television. Today she's a very big politician. She's handled so many ministries. But I never feel she's such a big politician. I always felt that she was my co-star. And when we met on set this time, I think we met as co-stars more than anything else. So it feels the same."

The Buzz

Ever since the promos of the upcoming reboot series of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi have dropped, fans are buzzing with excitement. Loyal fans of the show can't wait to see Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani once again grace their screens.

Other than Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani as Karan Virani and Gauri Pradhan as Nandini Virani are also going to make a comeback. They, too, were immensely loved as an onscreen couple in the show.

They will be joined by new faces Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi.

In A Nutshell

