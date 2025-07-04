Amaal Mallik Says Kartik Aaryan Will Be Sidelined In Bollywood Just Like Sushant Singh Rajput: "<i>Acche Aadmi Ke Saath Galat Hua</i>"

In a shocking interview, singer Amaal Mallik has revealed that some of the biggest producers in the industry are trying to sideline Kartik Aaryan. He further added that the Chandu Champion actor will be met with the same fate of being cornered like the late Sushant Singh Rajput, as he talked about the dark side of Bollywood.

What's Happening

In a candid conversation with Mirchi Plus, Amaal Mallik spoke about how the big names in the film industry function.

He revealed that there are people right now who are not in favour of Kartik Aaryan, "He's also a newcomer who has come in, done his bit, usko bhi 100 log hatane ke firaaq main hain. Power play karte hain. Sab kuch karte hain bade bade producers, actors."

Amaal Mallik said, "Iss industry ne hi kuch kiya hain unke mind pe ya unke soul pe. Ya logon ne saath main unko demoralise kiya. Yeh industry aisi jagah hain. Jab woh baat saamne aayi, common man ka sentiment against Bollywood hatt gaya... They said, 'Screw these guys. Yeh log gande log hain'."

He added, "Publicly kabhi industy ki band nahi baji... Sushant Singh Rajput ki death ne inn logo ka sab cheen liya. Deserving bhi hai, they deserve to see this downfall. Acche aadmi ke saath galat hua. Aaj aap dekho, wohi cheezein, indirectly ya directly Kartik Aaryan ke saath karne ka bhi try karte hain log. Woh bhi unhi problems se joojh ke, dance karte hue nikla hai, smile karte hue."

"The public has understood the reality of this industry... itni dark hain ki logo ki life chali gayi. Sushant Singh Rajput nahi handle kar paaye. Jo bhi unke saath hua, some blame it as murder, some blame it as suicide. Jo bhi ho, aadmi toh chala gaya na," concluded the singer.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide on June 14, 2020, left the film industry shocked. He was 34. The postmortem report stated that death occurred due to asphyxia by hanging. There were no signs of foul play.

His sudden death unleashed a nationwide discussion on the dark side of Bollywood and the pressure that comes with it. The nepotism debate was at an all-time high.



His loved ones remembered him on his 5th death anniversary this year.

In A Nutshell

Amaal Mallik spoke at length about the dark side of Bollywood. He also mentioned how there are some people in the film industry right now who want to sideline Kartik Aaryan just like they did with Sushant Singh Rajput.



