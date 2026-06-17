<i>Alpha</i> Trailer Sparks Mixed Reactions: 'Alia Bhatt Is A Complete Miscast'

The trailer of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has finally dropped. While the YRF Spy Universe film promises high-octane action and drama, the internet seems divided over whether the leading ladies can pull off their action-packed avatars.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled on Wednesday, Reddit users flooded discussion threads with reactions, ranging from excitement over Bobby Deol and Hrithik Roshan's appearances to criticism of Alia's casting and the film's action sequences.

Many users felt Alia was not the right fit for the role. One Redditor wrote, "Alia pe aise roles suit nahi karte hain. She should stop doing these."

Another user commented, "Alia is a complete miscast for this role. The action scenes look terrible and it just not worth anybody's time and money to watch this crap."

Some viewers also felt the trailer revealed too much of the story. "Sharvari's entry scene almost got me excited but then they got us the complete story in the trailer itself. This is gonna tank real bad," read one comment.

The action sequences themselves also came under scrutiny. One user wrote, "Both actresses didn't look convincing at all in action roles, action doesn't look serious at all appears like they are playing."

However, not all reactions were negative. Several users praised Bobby Deol's screen presence and Sharvari's performance in the trailer.

One comment read, "Bobby was unbearable but still looked good from Alia, I have hopes from Sharvari after seeing the trailer and boss !! Hritik ka cameo reveal kar diya to increase hype."

Another user made it clear that comparisons with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar were unnecessary, writing, "As much as I loved Dhurandhar, I am not one of those to blindly hate anything which is not Dhurandhar."

Some viewers admitted the trailer exceeded their expectations despite reservations about the casting. "Alia looks miscast but the trailer looks better than expected. VFX also looks promising. Bobby seems to have a good role with right intensity from him," one Redditor noted.

Another user summed up, writing, "I liked it tbh, Bobby looks tough, the only problem is his Haryanvi, excited to see Sharvari in such a role, Lord Roshan will surely turn theatres into stadiums!"

The Trailer

The trailer begins with a baby behind a glass shield as Fateh (Bobby Deol) names her Sita. Quick, stylish visuals then show how he trains her to become a formidable assassin, ruthlessly slashing people or "targets" on a quick command.

The legacy of the Ramayana is flipped. Alia Bhatt's voiceover explains that once a demon (Fateh) abducted a princess (Sita), but this time there is no Ram coming to rescue her from Lanka. She will burn it to the ground herself.

The trailer is heavy on action-packed sequences, and we finally see Sharvari arriving. In brief shots of her hand-to-hand combat with Alia Bhatt, she leaves the audience impressed. Anil Kapoor appears to guide the two agents. Fateh comes with a sense of vengeance, a former spy who revolts against the nation.

All we see are Hrithik Roshan's green eyes at the end of the trailer, and he is here to help Alia and Sharvari on their mission. He appears in a cameo as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War and War 2.

About Alpha

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year. Then the film was slated for April this year. Finally, it is arriving in theatres on July 3.

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