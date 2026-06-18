<i>Alpha</i> Action Director Backs Alia Bhatt Amid Trolling: 'She Puts In A Lot Of Time And Efforts'

The excitement around Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming spy action thriller Alpha continues to grow, with the recently released trailer leaving fans eager for more.

Adding to the anticipation, internationally acclaimed action director Craig Macrae, one of the film's key creative collaborators, has showered praise on the two leading ladies. He credited both actors for their discipline, preparation, and willingness to take on the film's intense hand-to-hand combat sequences.

Speaking about Alia Bhatt, Macrae hinted that audiences can expect to see something completely new from the actor.

In a statement, as quoted by ANI, he said, "What sets Alia Bhatt apart from those other female stars is that I think her work ethic is absolutely incredible. She's really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort into preparing for Alpha. She was really dedicated to the movie, and I think that's going to be the thing that really makes a huge difference in her on-screen presence."

"Not only just for the action preparation, she obviously did a lot of work for the preparation as the character as well. She's one of those people who you can really feel is willing to put in the amount of work that is required and then some, to go above and beyond what's needed for the film," Macrae added.

"Alia and Sharvari were absolutely incredible for this movie. The preparation that they put into it, the work that they put into preparing for this movie, physically and with their skills training and stunt training, was absolutely incredible. It's very rare to find people who are willing to put in the amount of time and effort that Alia and Sharvari put into this movie," he said.

His remarks came shortly after the film's trailer sparked mixed reactions online and prompted some users to mock Alia for the high-octane stunts.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the film's story. Bobby Deol's character refers to Alia's character as Sita, a name given to her by her mother, Janaki. Through Sita's voiceover, the narrative reimagines the tale of a princess who chooses to fight back and rewrite her destiny instead of waiting to be rescued.

Sharvari makes an entry as a woman whom Sita initially finds difficult to trust. However, the two eventually join forces and embark on a dangerous mission against a formidable enemy.

The film also features Anil Kapoor in a major role, while Bobby Deol plays the chief antagonist.

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.

ALSO READ: Alpha Trailer A 'Cheap Rip-Off' Of Game Of Thrones And The Boys? Internet Thinks So