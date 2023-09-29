Allu Arjun's Adorable Birthday Wish For The 'Sunshine Of His Life' - Wife Sneha

Allu Arjun shared this image. (Courtesy: AlluArjun)

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is a doting husband and his latest Instagram post can vouch for the fact. On wife Sneha's birthday, Allu Arjun wished her in the most adorable way. On his Instagram feed, Allu Arjun shared a reel capturing Sneha's different moods. In one moment, she is smiling, in another moment she's talking over phone. The reel shows a caption that read, "Happy Birthday Cutiee. Sunshine of my life." On Instagram story, Allu shared another post. Keeping the same caption, Allu shared a picture with Sneha where both of them can be seen taking a mirror selfie.

Take a look at Allu's post here:

A few months back, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary. Allu Arjun shared a lovely picture of the duo along with the caption, "Happy Anniversary Cutieee," with a bunch of heart emojis. In the image, Allu Arjun and Sneha are dressed in their casual best and are all smiles for the camera.

Take a look at the post here:

Allu Arjun revealed the release date of Pushpa: The Rule on September 11 - he returns as the titular gangster on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun wrote a simple caption: "August 15th 2024!!! #Pushpa2TheRule." The comments thread of Allu Arjun's date announcement post on Instagram instantly exploded. "Next 1000 crore movie," read a comment. "Omg omg omg," read another. Several comments used Pushpa's catch phrase: "Thaggedele."

Take a look at the post here:

Professionally, Allu Arjun is having a blissful year so far. He won his first National Award for Best Actor for the first part of Pushpa - The Rises. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have been married since 2011. They have two children together.