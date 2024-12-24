Allu Arjun, New <i>Pathaan</i> Of Box Office, Reacts To YRF's <i>Pushpa 2</i> Message: "I Am Touched"

Allu Arjun, soaring high with Pushpa 2 blockbuster success, reacted to Yash Raj Film's congratulatory message on X.

Recently, the social media handle of YRF shared a message mentioning Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

The caption read, "Records are meant to be broken and new ones push everyone towards excellence. Congratulations to the entire #Pushpa2TheRule team for rewriting history books. Fire nahi, Wildfire (not a fire, but a wildfire)".

The handle also tagged lead actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, director Sukumar, and production house Mythri Movie Makers in its tweet.

Replying to the post, Allu Arjun wrote, "Thank you ... so graceful . Humbled by your wishes. Thank you, I am touched . May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting #YRF film, and may we all collectively move towards excellence." Take a look:

On its 19th day since release, Pushpa 2's earnings stood at Rupees 1074.85 crore, out of which Hindi contributed Rs 689.4 crore. Pathaan earned Rs 543.09 crore at the Indian box office, to which Hindi contributed Rs 524.53 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan made his stellar comeback with Pathaan (2023) after a break of three-year. The film featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, which also includes War and Tiger franchises, along with Shiv Rawail's upcoming Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Pushpa 2 - is written and directed by Sukumar. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh.

