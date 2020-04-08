Allu Arjun Cuts Birthday Cake With Wife Sneha And Kids Ayaan, Arha. See Pics

Sneha shared this photo. (Image courtesy: allusnehareddy )

Highlights Allu Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday on Wednesday

His wife shared pictures from his birthday celebrations on Instagram

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa

Allu Arjun celebrated his 37th birthday with his wife Sneha and kids - son Ayaan and daughter Arha - on Wednesday. Pictures from his birthday celebrations, shared by Sneha on her Instagram stories, have been trending since morning on social media. In one of the photos, Allu Arjun can be seen cutting his birthday cake with his wife while in another, he can be seen looking at another cake with Sneha, Ayaan and Arha sitting next to him. The family photo will surely bring a smile on your face. In the third photograph, the actor can be seen looking adorably at the birthday greeting cards made by his children. Aww.

See pictures from Allu Arjun's birthday celebrations here:

Screenshot of Sneha's Instagram story.

Allu Arjun's brother Sirish wished him on social media in the most adorable way. He shared a throwback photo from one of the actor's childhood birthday parties and wrote: "Happy birthday, Bunny! Thank you for always watching out for me. You always inspire me in everything you do. Going by our outfits in this pic, I think I was influenced by you from then itself."

Chiranjeevi's wish for his nephew came like this:

Ram Charan picked a throwback picture to wish cousin Allu Arjun. "I should be feeding you cake today but instead feeding you with fond memories from our childhood," he wrote. The photo also featured Chiranjeevi.

On his birthday, Allu Arjun announced his next film Pushpa along with the first look posters.

Happy birthday, Allu Arjun!