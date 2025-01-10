Advertisement

Inside Allu Arjun's Father's Birthday Celebrations Topped With A Pushpa-Themed Cake

Allu Arjun shared a glimpse from dad Allu Aravind's birthday celebration on his Instagram Stories

Inside Allu Arjun's Father's Birthday Celebrations Topped With A <i>Pushpa</i>-Themed Cake
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's father and producer Allu Aravind celebrated his 76th birthday on Friday. The actor shared a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram Stories. 

The image featured Allu Aravind cutting the birthday cake surrounded by his wife Nirmala, son Allu Arjun, daughter-in-law Sneha and grandchildren - Ayaan and Arha. In the caption, Allu Arjun wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad"

In the next slide, Allu Arjun shared a picture of a Pushpa-themed birthday cake. The custom-made dessert featured an inversed handprint, fire and sandalwood decorations at the bottom and a film reel on the top. The text on the cake read, "Pushpa Ka Baap," referring to Allu Arjun's character in the movie.

Last year on Father's Day, Allu Arjun shared a monochrome frame featuring himself and his dad Allu Aravind. The note attached to it read, “Happy Father's Day to every father in the world.” The song, Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, in the background, amped up the post. Read the full story here

On the work front, Allu Arjun is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, which was released in theatres on December 5, crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark within six days. With this, Pushpa 2: The Rule became the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 1000-crore club. 

After the record-breaking success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun seems to be gearing up for the next chapter of the franchise. At the success meet in Delhi, the actor confirmed that Pushpa Part 3 is in the works. 

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule featured Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

