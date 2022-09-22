All The Inside Pics From Kareena Kapoor's 42nd Birthday Party

Manish Malhotra shared this party photo. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Kareena Kapoor celebrated her 42nd birthday with family during the day and she later hosted a party for her friends on Wednesday. Guests from the party shared pictures from the festivities that took place at Kareena Kapoor's house last night. Designer Manish Malhotra, who happens to be a close friend of Kareena Kapoor, was the first one to drop pictures from the party on his Instagram profile. In one of the pictures, Kareena Kapoor can be seen posing (read pouting) with sister Karisma, filmmaker Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. In another shot, she can be seen posing with Maheep Kapoor. Kareena's bestie Amrita Arora features in another frame.

"With the OGs," Manish Malhotra captioned the post:

Is it even a party without friends? Maheep Kapoor ensured the party was fabulous. Maheep Kapoor captioned the post: "The Poo review What else matters?" Ps_ Kareena Kapoor is a "Maheep fan."

For those who need context, check out the video here:

Maheep Kapoor's husband Sanjay Kapoor, who was her plus one at the party, shared pictures from the party and he wrote: "Beautiful home. Beautiful people #aboutlastnight."

See Sanjay Kapoor's post here:

POV: It's not Kareena Kapoor's party without the signature pout pose. Proof lies in the picture shared by Karan Johar.

Screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram story.

Karisma Kapoor, who joined her sister for the celebrations, shared pictures f her OOTD. "All red everything #aboutlastnight," she aptly captioned it.

During the day, Kareena Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family. She and husband Saif Ali Khan were pictured at her dad Randhir Kapoor's house.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan.

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture from Kareena's birthday festivities. Bonus - a super cute picture of Kareena Kapoor with her son Jeh.

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.

The guest list at Kareena Kapoor's birthday party last night includes cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Armaan Jahin, who attended the bash with their respective wives Alia Bhatt and Anissa Malhotra, Kareena's BFFs Malaika Arora and Armira Arora attended too. As did Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan along with Kunal Kemmu. The usual suspects Karisma Kapoor and her daughter Samaira obviously led the guest list.