Alia Bhatt's Sunday Famjam With Moms Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan And Sister Shaheen

Alia Bhatt's famjam on Sunday afternoon

Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city on Sunday afternoon as she stepped out for lunch with her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was dressed in her casual best as she was spotted exiting a cafe in Mumbai's Bandra. In a video, Alia Bhatt was also seen bidding farewell to her mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor in the most adorable way. The actress, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Jigra was seen clicking selfies with her fans before stepping inside her car.

Take a look at some of the pictures from the outing:

Alia Bhatt was earlier spotted attending her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's director Karan Johar's kids' birthday party. See how the star attended the party.

Last month, Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor brought home the coveted Filmfare awards for Best Actress and Best Actress. Alia Bhatt won for her role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani while Ranbir bagged the top prize for his acting in Animal.

The news also brought immense joy to Ranbir's mother and Alia's mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who couldn't contain her excitement. The veteran actress shared her happiness by posting two pictures on her Instagram profile. The first photo captured the winning moment of the duo from last night. The second frame took the audience back to 2019 when Ranbir won Best Actor for Sanju, and Alia was declared Best Actress for Raazi. In her caption, Neetu Kapoor expressed her joy, saying, “I secretly prayed n wished a repeat of 2019 ( Sanju Raazi ) so happy it happened again!!! Congratulations both of you proud very very proud #animal #rockyranikipremkahani,” accompanied by red hearts, pink hearts, and raising hand emojis.

Neetu Kapoor's post was a huge hit with Alia and Ranbir fans, who have flooded the comments section with red hearts and congratulatory messages.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been married since April 14, 2022. They are proud parents of a baby girl, Raha. Alia and Ranbir began dating on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji film, Brahmastra in 2017. The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.