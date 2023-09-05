Alia Bhatt's Shout Out To Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan Trailer: 'Uff Can't Handle It'

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt just gave her stamp of approval to Kareena Kapoor's Netflix debut film Jaane Jaan and it is all heart. Hours after the streaming app dropped the intriguing trailer starring a stellar cast of Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, Alia Bhatt, who was recently given the National Film Award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi, reshared the trailer on her Instagram feed and wrote, "First what a fab trailer, secondly what a cast!!! I mean...all my favourite actors in one film..uff can't handle it."

FYI, Alia Bhatt has worked with Vijay Varma in Darlings and Jaideep Ahlawat in Raazi.

Here's how Alia Bhatt gave a shout out to Kareena Kapoor:

A few weeks back, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor broke the Internet by sharing pictures, featuring both of them together. The caption on the post read, "Can it get any better... PS_ Can someone please cast us in a film together...Although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting." The comments section clearly passed the vibe check. Netflix India's comment read, "Three things we love about this: Good looks, good looks, good looks." Karan Johar, who has worked with both Alia and Kareena, added, "We need a film with this cast." Arjun Kapoor's comment read, "Poo square." Make-up artist Mickey Contractor wrote, "This movie has to happen."

Check out Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post here:

Alia also shared the pictures on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Daily affirmations on set. Bebo - Main apni favourite hoon. Alia- Main paida hi hot hui thi." For the unversed, the first dialogue is from Kareena's iconic 2007 film Jab We Met. The second line happens to be from Alia's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor happen to be sisters-in-law. Alia Bhatt is married to Kareena's cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor. On the work front, Alia Bhatt is recently seen in Netflix original Heart Of Stone. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.