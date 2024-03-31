Alia Bhatt's Shout Out To Crew's Flying Start At The Box Office: 'Congratulations To These Outstanding Women'

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt gave a thundering shout out to team Crew's smashing box office success on day 1 of its release. ICYDK, Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in titular roles had a flying start at the box office. The film also recorded the highest opening day worldwide gross for any women-led Hindi film. Showering love on the film and its cast, Alia Bhatt wrote, "This #Crew has smashed the BO. Congratulations to these outstanding women on and off screen.” Kriti reciprocated Alia's wishes on her Instagram stories, responding with, “Aliaa. Thanks love.”

See Alia Bhatt's post below:

Now see how Kriti Sanon responded:

After a successful opening day, Crew maintained its box office momentum into its first Saturday. On day 2, the film directed by Rajesh A Krishnan earned ₹9.6 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. As of now, the con comedy has grossed ₹18.85 crore, the report added. Crew revolves around the story of three friends who work as cabin crew members for Kohinoor Airlines. Their peaceful lives are thrown into chaos when they become embroiled in a tricky situation. The chick flick stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also playing pivotal parts.

On Saturday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the opening day box office numbers of Crew. He wrote, “#Crew pulls off the BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2024… Smashes ALL pre-release predictions by a wide margin… Silences ALL pessimists who doubted/undermined its #BO potential… Fri ₹ 10.28 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Crew pulls off the BIGGEST SURPRISE of 2024… Smashes ALL pre-release predictions by a wide margin… Silences ALL pessimists who doubted / undermined its #BO potential… Fri ₹ 10.28 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



The superb start - aided by #GoodFriday holiday - also holds a lot… pic.twitter.com/IiQDXXyxkI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2024

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Crew 2 out of 5 stars and said, “Crew is director Rajesh A. Krishnan's first theatrical release. He debuted on a streaming platform in 2020 with the lively Lootcase. The two films, poles apart in terms of scale and ambition, are bound by their absurdist overtones and an empathy with victims of an economic system in which the rich get richer and the poor survive on unrealised aspirations.”