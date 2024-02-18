Alia Bhatt's Plus One At Poacher Screening In London Was Sister Shaheen Bhatt And Mom Soni Razdan

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Aliabhatt)

Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt attended a special screening of her upcoming web series Poacher in London. The actor's plus one at the event was her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mom Soni Razdan. On Saturday, Alia Bhatt shared some inside pictures from the event. In one picture, we can see her posing while seated with her family. In another she can be seen posing adorably with her sister. She captioned the picture as, "With my best Shaheen Bhatt." Alia Bhatt went full desi in a black saree for the event and looked absolutely gorgeous. The actress also treated her fans and followers to pictures of herself in the gorgeous saree. She captioned the post, "All dressed up for a very special day. p.s. #PoacherOnPrime… releasing this Friday, 23rd Feb." ICYDK, Alia Bhatt is the executive producer for Poacher.

Take a look at the post below:

Here are some inside pictures from the event:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt attended the trailer launch event of the series, held in Mumbai in a pantsuit. Alia Bhatt's plus one at the trailer launch was sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia looked every bit the boss in a green pantsuit. Alia was joined by the actors of the series Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and the director Richie Mehta on stage. Roshan Mathew, who co-starred with Alia in Darlings, turned up in a black kurta and dhoti pants.

Take a look at the pictures from the event:

Sharing the trailer on social media, producer Alia Bhatt wrote, "A story of one of the biggest crime rackets in India! Poacher On Prime, a new Amazon Original Crime series premiering on February 23. Trailer out now." Poacher, based on true events, deals with the crime of ivory poaching in India. Set in Kerala, a team comprising forest officers, NGO workers, police constables begins the investigation after an elephant being killed mercilessly. During the investigation, they realize this racket is associated with far more heinous crimes. \

Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, Snoop Dinesh. It has been directed by Richie Mehta and Alia Bhatt is the executive producer. The series will premiere on Prime Video on February 23. It will stream in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.