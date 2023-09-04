Alia Bhatt's Moving Post For Father-In-Law Rishi Kapoor: 'Always With Us'

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt . (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's wish for her late father-in-law Rishi Kapoor trumps everything else on the internet today. The Gangubai Kathiawadi, who is currently holidaying with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha in New York, shared an adorable picture from her wedding album to wish Rishi Kapoor his 71st birthday today. In the picture shared, we can see Ranbir Kapoor holding a framed picture of his dad Rishi Kapoor while dancing in their Mehendi ceremony. Alongside the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Always with us...always."

Take a look at the post here:

In the meanwhile, others from the Kapoor clan also wished the late actor on his birthday. One of the best wishes came from his wife Neetu Kapoor. The Jugjugg Jeeyo star paid tribute to her late husband by compiling iconic scenes and videos of the actor into a video. For the caption, she simply wrote, "In remembrance."

See the video here:

Last year, Alia Bhatt shared a priceless throwback picture on Instagram to mark Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary. The veteran actor died in 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The snapshot featured Alia, her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and the late “Rishi Ji”. Here, all of them are smiling ear to ear as they pose for the lens. Alia Bhatt's caption read, “Always…And, forever.”

See the lovely picture here:

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He passed away when he was 67.