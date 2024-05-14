Alia Bhatt's Guccified Look Gets Big Love From Mother Soni Razdan, Mom-In-Law Neetu Kapoor

Alia shared this image. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt rocked the new Gucci Cruise 2025 fashion show by Sabato De Sarno and how. After attending the event, Alia Bhatt shared images from the show on her Instagram feed. For the event, Alia wore a midi maroon coloured dress. She accentuated her look with pink lips and kept her look free from any accessory. In the pictures shared, Alia can be seen posing for the cameras. She can be seen standing in front of a book shelf. She can be seen posing on the streets of London. She also shared a collage featuring herself, Demi Moore and others. Sharing the pictures, Alia simply wrote, "Gucci Cruise '25." Alia's mother Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, "Hello little doll" and dropped a series of heart emojis. Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart and a hi-five emoji. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "This is just" and dropped a series of fire emojis. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Love it." Take a look here:

The star-studded evening was hosted by Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno. The event was held at the Tate Modern in London. Among the attendees were Dua Lipa, Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Francois and Salma Hayek Pinault, Solange Knowles, and Stray Kids' star Lee Know.

Last week, Alia attended the Met Gala 2024. Alia Bhatt shared new pictures and a video from the fashion extravaganza. The first photo features a collage of the various stages of getting ready for the big event. Alia shared a black-and-white picture focusing on the long train of her saree. The video captures the many moods of Alia - from exiting the car to posing for the flashlights. Summing up the experience, Alia wrote, "till we meet again #MetGala2024. link in bio for the entire behind the scenes." Alia Bhatt wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree for the Met Gala 2024. Take a look:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. The film has been jointly produced by Alia Bhatt's production house and Dharma Productions. Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Met Gala last year. She wore a pearl-laden white ensemble from the shelves of designer Prabal Gurung.