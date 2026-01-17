Alia Bhatt Calls Shah Rukh Khan Her "Favourite Co-Star Ever", Shares Throwback Pic From <i>Dear Zindagi</i> Set

Taking part in the viral 2016 Instagram trend, Alia Bhatt reflected on the year with gratitude, offering a glimpse into some of her most precious memories.

From sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi to seeking blessings at the Golden Temple, Alia's 2016 photo dump gave fans a sneak peek into the unforgettable moments from her life a decade ago.

"2016 ki kahaani. 1 - 2016 started off pretty grounded. 2 - some shoot moments with my fav co-actor ever. 3 - a whole lot of love. 4 - very tired boys on the Dream Team tour. 5 - a whole lot of love part 2 (surprise bday in Delhi during kapoor and sons promotions). 6 - tamma tamma shoot with badri. 7 - golden moments at the golden temple. 8 - dearest pari giving me some relevant gossip during a press conference. 9 - Elle 2016 cover shoot. 10 - coldplay berlin 2016," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in the film Alpha.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise includes films like 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.' Along with Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)