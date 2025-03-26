Alia Bhatt's "March So Far" Summed Up: <i>Love & War</i> Shoot, Sisterhood

Alia Bhatt has offered fans a delightful glimpse into her March diaries. From spreading joy with her radiant smile to being a busy bee on the Love & War sets, the album screams good vibes from miles away.

On Tuesday (March 25), Alia Bhatt dropped a series of pictures on Instagram documenting how her month was going. The opening frame captures a joyful Alia running on a field. Do not miss her stunning mirror selfies and glamorous solo shots.

In one click, we see Alia Bhatt's makeup and hair being done. Next, there is an image of a clapperboard with the words“Bhansali Productions Love & War” written on it.

FYI: Alia Bhatt has collaborated with acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The film features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

Alia Bhatt previously worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, joined forces with the ace director for his debut movie, Saawariya.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal shared screen space in the 2018 film Sanju — a biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Alia Bhatt and Vicky were seen together in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi the same year.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt's March photo diary, the carousel also includes a sweet snap of Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The gallery wraps up with a photograph of Alia doing a peek-a-boo from her eye mask. Oh, her adorable pet cat Edward makes an appearance, too.

The side note read, “March so far.”

Back in February, the cast of Love & War celebrated Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 62nd birthday. On the special occasion, Alia shared a couple of photos on Instagram. The one that stole the show was a group photo featuring Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and, of course, the birthday boy.

Take a look:

Love & War was announced in January last year. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on March 20, 2026. Besides Love & War, Alia Bhatt also has Alpha with Sharvari Wagh.