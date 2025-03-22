Sharvari On <i>Alpha</i> Co-Star Alia Bhatt: "She Is An Incredible Human Being"

Sharvari is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Recently, the actress expressed deep appreciation for her co-star Alia Bhatt while discussing her experience filming the upcoming spy thriller.

During a recent promotional event in Delhi for Sheba's new campaign, Sharvari opened up about the profound impact of working alongside the acclaimed actress.

In her conversation with IANS, Sharvari couldn't contain her enthusiasm: "I think my most important takeaway of course from this film is to be able to learn from Alia. She's an incredible actor and an incredible human being."

For Sharvari, who initially entered the film industry behind the camera as an assistant director on popular films like Bajirao Mastani and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the opportunity to share screen space with Alia has been extraordinarily valuable for her professional growth.

She elaborated on the experience, noting, "And it was like a master class actually to just be with her on set every single day. So, I think I will take everything that I have learnt from her and hopefully, you know, apply it in every coming project. So, I'm really grateful to have gotten this opportunity to work alongside Alia."

The official release date for Alpha was announced on October 4 via Yash Raj Films' Instagram account, with a poster revealing the Christmas 2025 premiere date. The announcement post read: "On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec, 2025. @aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse"

Alpha, helmed by director Shiv Rawail, represents an exciting addition to Yash Raj Films' ambitious spy universe. This cinematic world began with the Tiger series starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, expanded through War and Pathaan, and continues to grow with several upcoming installments, including War 2, Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan.