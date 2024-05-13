Alia Bhatt Reviews Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer: 'This One Is All Heart'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aliabhatt)

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt sent big love and good wishes to the cast of Mr & Mrs Mahi hours after the film's trailer dropped across social media on Sunday. Sharing the trailer of the film on her Instagram feed, Alia Bhatt simply wrote, "This one is all heart." Mr & Mrs Mahi, a sports drama backed by Karan Johar's Dharma productions, tells the story of a couple played by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who share a common interest - their love for cricket.

Take a look at Alia's post below:

Besides Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor's brother Arjun Kapoor also gave a shout out to the film's trailer. Sharing the trailer on his feed, he wrote, "Cannot wait to see this labour of love hit it out of the park on the big screen."

See his post below:

The trailer of Mr & Mrs Mahi dropped on Sunday evening. Sharing the trailer, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "It's MORE than just a story...it's a journey of self-discovery, defying odds & hitting doubt out of the park when it comes to chasing YOUR dream with an imperfectly perfect partnership." Take a look:

A day ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared new posters from the film. Sharing the posters, she wrote, "An imperfectly perfect partnership built on dreams! Get ready to cheer for #MrAndMrsMahi as they chase their dreams on the pitch.#MrAndMrsMahi trailer hits the field tomorrow. In cinemas on 31st May, 2024."

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They worked together in the horror comedy Roohi. Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.