Alia Bhatt Reacts To Heeramandi First Look: 'Pure Magic, Can Not Wait'

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bansali in Love & War, reacted to the first look of the director's upcoming web series on Netflix Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress, who won the coveted National Award for the Sanjay Leela Bansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, reshared the first look of the web series on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Pure magic, can not wait." Take a look at what at what the actress posted about the Netflix original:

A few days back, Alia Bhatt shared the news of her featuring in Sanjay Leela Bansali's epic sage Love & War along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal. The happy news was shared by the actors Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt on their respective Instagram pages. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “An eternal cinema dream has come true. #SanjayLeelaBhansali #RanbirKapoor @aliaabhatt @prerna_singh6 @bhansaliproductions # Love & War.” Vicky's post got big love from his brother Sunny and dad Sham Kaushal. Sunny commented, "Je baat," while dad Sham Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations & blessings Puttar. Dreams do come true. Feeling so happy & blessed. Jor di jhappi. Shukar Rab da te sab da(a tight hug. Big thanks to the god and everyone else)."

For the unversed, Love & War marks the filmmaker's first film with Vicky Kaushal. He has however worked with Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranbir Kapoor in his debut film Saawariya. Love & War will hit the theatres on Christmas of 2025.

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt have previously worked together in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, while he worked alongside the actress' husband Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. Love & War will also mark celeb couple Ranbir and Alia's second film after Brahmastra.