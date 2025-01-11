Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Was "Toughest Ever," Recalls Their Security Consultant

Bollywood's go-to security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim recently revealed that out of all celebrity weddings he has managed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's was the "toughest ever" he has worked on.

Yusuf is mostly responsible for the security of stars at public places, like events and award shows. But he also handled the security at a lot of high-profile celebrity weddings like Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, and Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, among many others.

Recently, during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he was asked about the toughest wedding he managed. Without a second thought, he said, "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor." Here's what happened.

"There were at least 350 people from media houses. At least 10 people came from each company. Additionally, their fans had assembled outside their home. Same company sent four people from each of their regional channels," he said explaining the crows that was gathered outside their house.

So what happened as a result of such a huge gathering?

"People had crowded the entire Pali Hill. Both ways leading to Pali Hill was filled with media and fans. The crowd was so much that we had to attend to guests cars from down the road leading to their building. We had to run behind the cars," he revealed.

If this was not enough, the star status of the guests made it more challenging.

"It got even more challenging because even the guests at the wedding were celebrities. The chaos was such that even the people residing in the building got annoyed and were immensely troubled," he further added.

Busting the rumours about 200 bouncers on duty at the wedding venue, Yusuf explained, "We were about 60 people in each shift and our shift was of eight hours each. We worked round the clock."

But even with that number, it was not easy to manage it.

"It was crazy because the building has just one gate for both entry and exit, so everybody had to enter through the same gate. We had to escort all the relatives and friends through that crowded road. All of their guests were celebs. Press was crazy on that night," he added.

Sharing that he and his core team worked for at least 18 hours for over six days, he said, "There were no special instructions from them as to how many people they need or how many days of protection they seek. They just called me and shared details of their wedding events. I have known them since Student of The Year and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani days. They trust me with my work."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate ceremony at their residence on April 14, 2022, after about four years of dating. They welcomed their daughter Raha the same year.

