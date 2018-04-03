Alia Bhatt Just Wished Ranveer Singh A 'Speedy Recovery', His Reply Is Too Cute "Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu," wrote Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt at Indian Couture Week 2017 (Image courtesy - ranveersingh)

"Thanks lulu," Ranveer Singh wrote in response to Alia's tweet Ranveer and Alia are working together for the first time in a film Gully Boy will hit the screens on February 14, 2019 Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt. The 25-year-old actress addressed Ranveer as "tutu" in her tweet and wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu," to which he replied, "Thanks lulu." This cute Twitter exchange has left their fans wondering if 'tutu and lulu' are perhaps Gully Boy. "Tutu and lulu so cute," read one of the comments on their Twitter exchange. On Tuesday morning, Ranveer Singh updated fans about his health conditions on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you for the good wishes everyone. I'm good. It's just a labral tear in my left shoulder. I intend to come back stronger. Love you all."



Earlier Ranveer Singh's spokesperson had informed that the actor has



See Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Twitter exchange:

Wishing you a speedy recovery tutu https://t.co/b1j19NNt4N — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 3, 2018

Thanks lulu https://t.co/LbRaVr3GH3 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 3, 2018



Ranveer Singh, who is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and Rohit Shetty's Simmba, was injured last week while playing a football match. He has been advised rest by his doctors, reported news agency IANS. "After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh not to perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the grand finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury," IANS quoted Ranveer's spokesperson as saying. Ranveer Singh was reportedly offered Rs 15 crore for his 15-minute performance at the IPL opening.



On Monday evening, Ranveer Singh was photographed outside a studio with his left hand in a cast supported with a sling. See pics:

Ranveer Singh was injured during a football match Ranveer Singh photographed in Mumbai

Besides Gully Boy and Simmba, Ranveer Singh also has Kabir Khan's 83 in the line-up. Gully Boy will hit the screens on February 14, 2019.



(With inputs from IANS)





