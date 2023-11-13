Viral: Inside Alia Bhatt's 5 AM Workout - 'No Shortcuts,' Says Her Coach

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sohfitofficial )

Is there anything Alia Bhatt cannot do? We think not. The superstar not only enjoys a thriving career as an actor-producer but is also a successful entrepreneur. If you thought most of it was pure luck, the actress' fitness coach Sohrab Khushrushahi is here to tell you otherwise. In his words, Alia Bhatt enjoys the success that she does because “she works so damn hard and takes nothing for granted, not even her fitness.” Sharing a video of Alia Bhatt lifting weights in the gym under his supervision, Sohrab explained that she is always “one of the hardest workers in the room.” In a detailed caption, he wrote, “‘She's a star, obviously she doesn't work hard and it's all fake'. Let's turn that on its head a lil and be more factual. ‘She's a star cause she works so damn hard and takes nothing for granted, not even her fitness.' Now, that sounds just about right.”

“Let's understand one thing, being a star doesn't mean you don't work hard. I've known Alia for 4 years now (that's how long we've been training together), yes, she, like every other human being, has phases where she works super hard and those where she takes some time off. But the one thing that's stayed constant through the 4 years that I've known her, she's one of the hardest workers in the room,” Sohrab added.

Giving us a glimpse of the star's hectic schedule, the fitness coach added, “Up and training at 5 am today before a 12-hour shoot day - that's hard work. Is it something out of the ordinary? No - but before they're called stars, they're human beings - just like everyone else who work as hard if not harder. Working our way back to being stronger, fitter and faster - no shortcuts.”

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt both train under Sohrab and are regular fixtures on the fitness coach's Instagram timeline. In another recent post, he shared a picture with Alia Bhatt and wrote, “The first time I got a professional award in my life - she surprised me and came to hand it to me on stage…Thank you for being you, A (Alia Bhatt) and here's to getting stronger at the HQ. Now we need Shaheen Bhatt to complete the trio. We missed you Shy!”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will be seen next in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She is also co-producing the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine.